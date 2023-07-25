11 Years After Getting Awestruck By Michael Jordan, LeBron James Publicly Crowned Bulls Legend as the ‘GOAT’: “The Person I Idolized”

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the history of basketball. But, Michael Jordan is a legend, and upon witnessing his skills firsthand during a training session in 2001 with Tim Grover, King James was left awestruck. It was a huge moment for him, as revealed in the book LeBron James Inc. by Brian Windhorst. And, 11 years later, he reiterated his admiration for MJ on Twitter, labeling him the GOAT.

King James was a huge fan of His Airness. Growing up, he idolized the Chicago Bulls great and did his best to replicate his play style. He even made the No.23 jersey his own thanks to the six-time NBA Champion’s influence. All this considered, it’s no wonder he proclaimed Jordan is the greatest of all time.

LeBron James crowned Michael Jordan as the GOAT 11 years after watching him workout

Back in 2012, LeBron James, who was months away from winning his first NBA Championship made an interesting proclamation. Taking to Twitter, The King wished his idol, Michael Jordan a Happy Birthday. It was a heartfelt wish, but that was not what made it such an interesting tweet. Then playing for the Miami Heat, James, labeled His Airness the GOAT.

“Happy B-day to the person I idolized and wanna to be just like as a kid playing the game of basketball Michael Jordan. #The G.O.A.T.”

High praise from a man who many believe gives MJ quite the challenge for the very same title. But, it’s not that surprising, especially considering how awestruck he was 11 years prior to tweeting out his admiration. The King along with his friend turned business partner Maverick Carter had the pleasure of watching Jordan’s workout in Chicago when he was just 16 years old. And, he’s been in disbelief ever since.

“When LeBron was sixteen, he and Carter went to Chicago to play in some pickup games with some NBA players. It was getting around just how good this kid from Ohio was, and it was opening some doors. The workouts were at Hoops Gym outside the city, a facility run by well-known trainer Tim Grover. One day Grover asked LeBron to stick around after the workouts ended. Then a high-end sports car pulled into the lot and Michael Jordan got out. LeBron and Carter were numb. Jordan was having some semi-secret workouts as he plotted his final return to the NBA. He spent twenty to thirty minutes getting to know LeBron that day. Of course, Jordan was LeBron’s idol, and the moment overwhelmed him.”

It certainly is quite the throwback. After all, fast forward to 2023, and things are significantly different. Seeing, as both MJ and LeBron now vie for the title.

Jordan and Bron are undoubtedly the two greatest players in NBA history

As things stand, there can be no denying that the top two players in NBA history, in no particular order, are Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The two have been vying for the title of GOAT ever since King James won his third title in Cleveland. The thing is, both of them can make a good case for the title.

MJ is undefeated in the Finals, has six Championships, and has a host of other awards. On the other hand, Bron is the all-time leading scorer and has a few championships to his name as well.

At the end of the day, both of them are suitable candidates for the throne. And, while this debate may rage on for years and years to come, nothing will take away from their greatness.