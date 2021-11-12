“Lonzo Ball as a player is f**king good, and one of the best sharpshooters”: JJ Redick lauds his former Pelicans teammate for his unselfish virtues and consistent shooting

In his recent podcast episode, JJ Redick dishes out some huge compliments to his former Pelicans teammate Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball is one of the brightest young talents we have in the league. Sure, he isn’t the superstar Magic Johnson had once marketed him to be, but the Chicago Bulls guard has definitely proven to be a great potential All-Star caliber player, over the years.

Zo is one of the very few players who has been improving his game consistently, year after year. Apart from improving himself, because of his accurate passing, Zo has the incredible ability to make his teammates better too.

After his first few seasons in LA, many nay-sayers were quick enough to deem him a “bust”. However, after a shaky stint with the Lakers, the eldest Ball brother really got a rhythm to his game and developed into a solid starting point guard in New Orleans. And now plays a vital role in Chicago’s playoffs aspirations.

“Lonzo Ball is such an unselfish player, and so disruptive defensively”: JJ Redick

Recently, JJ Redick spoke about Lonzo on his “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. Redick first spoke about how Zo was under immense pressure being the 2nd pick that too with a winning franchise like the Lakers. JJ then went on to laud his former teammate’s unselfish game. Apart from calling him “really f**king good” as a player, the former Duke Blue Devil complimented:

“There are certain pressures that come with being the no. 2 pick. With his situation, there was probably more pressure given some of the family stuff. There was even more pressure given that he was drafted by the Lakers. What I’ve seen from him is that he’s comfortable and confident with who he is as a player, and who he is as a player is really f**king good. He’s such an unselfish player, he’s willing to make the throw-ahead pass, he’s so disruptive defensively.

He has turned himself into one of the best shooters in the league. When he’s not thinking, and just shooting, he’s as good as anyone in the league shooting the ball.”

Calling him “one of the best sharpshooters in the league”, Redick is surely giving Ball some high praises but isn’t wrong in doing so. Knocking down 44.7% of his 3-point shots, Zo currently has a better 3-point FG% than superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, among many others.

The 6-foot-6 two-way star has been averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game so far. And a huge reason behind Chicago’s early success. Currently, the Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the league. With an 8-3 record, the team is tied with the Washington Wizards for the best record in the East.