Ja Morant Jumps on Twitter to Defend Family Members After Article Accuses Them in a “Laser Incident”

Feb 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a call during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been on a roll this season. The Grizz are off to a flyer this season but off the court, the young team has been on the news – for all the bad reasons.

And we have added yet another one to the list. As per The Athletic, Ja Morant’s family members were involved in an altercation just last game.

The reports suggest that Ja Morant’s family members were pointing lasers at players from the Indiana Pacers. And while the veracity of these claims was unverified, they are now. The verification comes straight from Morant.

Ja Morant takes to Twitter to defend his family amid “Laser incident”

Ja Morant took to Twitter to launch his defense. He simply said that he had asked around his family and verified their whereabouts. As per the high-flying point guard, no one seems to have committed any crimes.

did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 https://t.co/08p4E8xhJJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 5, 2023

Nothing was found to be true, as said by Taylor Jenkins, the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Prior to the Raptors and Grizz game, Taylor Jenkins comments on the report from the Athletic concerning associates of Ja Morant following a verbal altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan.29th pic.twitter.com/UTub55xNZ1 — Colin Cody (@ColinzCody) February 5, 2023

Morant describes the claims to simply be an attack on his family and his image. And while his off-hand usage of Twitter is questionable, lest we forget he is only 23.

Morant and the Grizzlies are looking shaky

Ja’s team is struggling at the moment. After a fiery start, the Grizzlies are looking very shaky. They have lost 8 out of their last 10 and there is a clear lack of cohesion.

The issues off-court have also stifled any sort of form they find. The story of Ja’s family being involved against the Pacers also came out just a day ago.

Today they lost to the Raptors. They face the Celtics, 76ers, and Nuggets, all within the next 6 games. Things could get a lot tougher before they get better.

However, with this behind them and with Ja clarifying the issues, it is all but behind them. They must galvanize and find the form as playoffs loom.

