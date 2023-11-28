“I Ain’t Got It, Daddy Broke”: Shaquille O’Neal Established Stern Rules Upon His 6 Children Regarding His Wealth

The NBA world is well familiar with the easy-going off-court persona of one of the most dominant centers of all-time, Shaquille O’Neal. Despite his carefree attitude, the 51-year-old has crafted unique methods of parenting for his 6 children, especially when it comes to wealth management. In a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shaq revealed those publicly.

Advertisement

The 4-time champion candidly shared insights from his personal life as he put the focus entirely on his children. “I’m blessed,” he mentioned before praising them openly, stating, “I have six wonderful kids that they don’t give me problems”.

Following this, Diesel talked about his parenting skills, shedding light on the importance of strictness. He mentioned, “You know, they’re kinda upset with me. Because I said something and I was just trying to be funny, but I was serious at the same time. I said, ‘You can’t touch daddy cheese until you get two degrees'”. It showcased how much Shaquille valued formal education within his family as a foundation for earning respect.

Advertisement

Yet, he revealed how his kids would not shy away from asking him for money at times. So, the 2000 MVP had to think of innovative ways to turn them down from time to time. “They’re young and they’re doing their own thing now and they call me for money every now and then. I’ll be like, ‘I ain’t got it. Daddy broke,'” he revealed.

Not only on this occasion, Shaq has always been a big advocate of discipline throughout his parenting journey. Previously, he had talked about the necessity of letting mothers manage their children, emphasizing it as the number one rule for nurturing. “Kids listen to mom because mom runs everything,” he had explained before pointing out, “Moms rule the world”.

What’s next for the children of Shaquille O’Neal?

His oldest child, Myles O’Neal, has already found his feet in the modeling and acting industry. Two of his daughters, Amirah and Taahirah, could become lawyers going forward after their father decided to ‘bribe’ them to be so. “I want them to be lawyers. I kind of have to bribe them to be lawyers,” he mentioned.

Shaq’s three other children thus could carry forward his legacy in the game of basketball as he highlighted the same. “My youngest daughter. Me’arah, she’s probably the best,” the 3-time Finals MVP stated. The NBA legend further added, “Shaqir is at Texas Southern and my son Shareef is in the G League”.

Advertisement

The growth of his children so early in their lives is a clear indication of the importance of strictness in parenting. With Shaquille O’Neal staying firm with his approach, his kids are bound to become more self-dependent in every aspect of their journey.