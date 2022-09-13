$13 million Patrick Beverley welcomed with Lakers-themed cake on his return to LA

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley has a ‘Welcome Back to LA’ party, with the highlight being a Lakers-themed cake.

Patrick Beverley’s manifestation of playing with the LA Lakers finally bore fruit. The former Clippers guard had on various occasions expressed his desire to team up with superstar LeBron James, whom he always considered his mentor. Thus it couldn’t have been any better for PatBev.

The 34-year-old is more than excited to embark on this new journey and has a special connection with the city of LA, having played four seasons for the Clippers. In his 10-year career, Beverley hasn’t missed a single postseason and hopes to continue the same with the purple and gold.

PatBev played a crucial role in the rebuilding process of the team post The Lob City era, essaying the role of a locker room leader before being traded in 2021. Mr. 94 feet accounts for the few players to have played for two NBA teams in the same city.

Back in Hollywood city, the $13 million net worth guard was in a mood to celebrate, the highlight of the night being a Lakers-themed cake.

Patrick Beverley’s ‘Welcome back to LA’ party.

It’s been quite the travel for Beverly post his heartbreaking exit from the Clippers. In the past year, Mr.94 feet has been hopping from one boat to another. Nonetheless, he now finds himself at the ideal destination, playing for the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley’s Lakers-themed cake in his Welcome Back to LA party 🎂 pic.twitter.com/OBs5VSRiyW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

When asked about the transition from the Clippers to the Lakers, Beverley admitted to receiving a different sense of respect from the people, cementing the perception of the Clippers always being the stepchild.

Embarking on a new chapter in his career, PatBev was in a party mood, raising a toast.

Patrick Beverley had a Welcome Back to LA Party 🍾 (via frankiedonjae/IG)pic.twitter.com/aUaHIGyVAv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

While many have their doubts over Beverley being the ideal fit on the Lakers roster, the Chicago native is making sure he beings on the right note, starting afresh with Russell Westbrook, courtesy of their past rough history. However, only time will tell if this was a fruitful deal.

