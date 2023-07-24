“13 Models With Him”: Dennis Rodman Sheds Light on Vladimir Putin’s Party Habits Days After Revealing Kim Jon Un’s ‘Demand’

Dennis Rodman has recently appeared in a series of videos released by the YouTube channel VladTV. Having conducted an extensive interview, DJ Vlad gave fans an inside look into The Worm’s life. And, in the most recent clip, Rodman revealed he once partied with Russian President, Vladimir Putin for two weeks. Just days after revealing that Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea demanded he stay in Pyongyang.

The five-time NBA Champion has lived a life that many could only dream of. His extensive partying aside, the Hall of Famer has met some incredible personalities over his 62 years on planet Earth. Two of these personalities are none other than two of the biggest world leaders in Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Dennis Rodman reveals he partied with Vladimir Putin for two weeks surrounded by models

Perhaps one of the most eccentric athletes in the world, NBA legend Dennis Rodman has had an amazing life. With five NBA Championships, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a host of other honors to his name, Rodman has done what very few people can hope to do. But, his accomplishments extend outside of the world of sports as well.

Rodman has had the privilege of spending time with some of the most notorious individuals on planet Earth. And, while his friendship with Kim Jong Un is well documented, Michael Jordan’s former teammate recently revealed another world leader he has hung out with.

Speaking to VladTV, The Worm narrated how he parted with Vladimir Putin. He described how Putin, is one of the coolest people he has met, and how almost every night in Moscow was party night. In the two weeks, he spent in Russia, Rodman partied almost every day, and not just with Putin, but with 12 to 13 models. All of whom surrounded the President, leaving Rodman in awe of 70 year old’s lifestyle.

“I hung out with Putin for two weeks in Russia. To me… he was cool to me too. Every time we go out… oh shit… he had 12 to 13 models with him. Every day we go out to eat… we go to parties… these models are like just right there with us. I’m like, ‘Wow! Man you do this every day? It was crazy!”

Rodman certainly has had quite a few amazing experiences. And, while the world does condemn him for some of his choices, there can be no denying that he is living life by being true to himself.

Kim Jong Un offered to buy Rodman a condo and have him stay in North Korea permanently

As mentioned earlier, Dennis Rodman’s friendship with Kim Jong Un is well known. The Worm has visited North Korea regularly to hang out with his good friend. In fact, Kim Jong Un’s love for basketball and fondness for Rodman led him to try and convince the latter to make the visit to Pyongyang permanent. To the point, that he once took Rodman condo shopping.

Fortunately, Rodman decided that a move to North Korea wasn’t in the cards for him. Especially, considering it would have meant never returning back to the United States. It’s hard to imagine what would have been if he had accepted the offer.