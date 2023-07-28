18 Years Ago, $10,600,000,000 Worth Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl Ring Was Reportedly Stolen by Russian President Vladimir Putin

Robert Kraft is worth a staggering $10,600,000,000, much of which came through his timely investment in the New England Patriots which primarily boomed during the Tom Brady era. He is one of the most significant figures in the NFL but his influential status was of no use when he met the Russian President Vladimir Putin around 18 years ago in 2005. Reportedly, back then, Putin had taken Kraft’s Super Bowl ring and he never returned it.

It all happened when Robert Kraft went to Russia to meet his friend Sandy Weill after Tom Brady led the Patriots to their third Super Bowl win under Kraft’s regime in 2005. Sandy Weill was the president of Citi Group at the time. Proud of his Super Bowl XXXIX ring, Kraft made sure to flaunt it to his friend. However, things took a wild turn when Weill suggested showing off the ring to President Vladimir Putin who eventually took it from his hands never to return it again.

How Vladimir Putin Stole Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl Ring?

The entire story went public in 2013, when Robert Kraft did an interview where he decided to dish out a few more details about it. “I took out the ring and showed it to [Putin], and he put it on and he goes, ‘I can kill someone with this ring,'” Kraft said in 2013, per CBSSports. “I put my hand out and he put it in his pocket, and three KGB guys got around him and walked out.”

Just like that, Robert Kraft was casually robbed of $25,000 by the Russian President himself. However, it was not the money that mattered as Kraft has plenty of it. It was his sentiment attached to the ring that he was robbed of. He further admitted that he gave up on the quest to get his ring back when during his visit to the White House he was told that it would be best to let go of the ring to maintain good US-Soviet relations. After all, starting World War III just for a Super Bowl ring wouldn’t look good in history books.

“I had an emotional tie to the ring, it has my name on it. I don’t want to see it on eBay,” Kraft added. He further exclaimed that he gave up the ring just for the sake of respect and admiration that he holds for the Russians and their leader Vladimir Putin.

Robert Kraft Once Put One of His Super Bowl Rings Up For Auction

The Patriots won six Super Bowls during the Kraft-Brady era, however, Kraft is said to have just four of his rings with him. One he lost to Vladimir Putin, while the other he put up for auction that sold for over $1 million. However, it was for a good cause as the price generated through that auction contributed to a coronavirus relief fund.

Currently, it does not seem like Kraft is going to win another super bowl anytime soon, especially with Tom Brady long gone. Given the QB scenario of the Patriots, it seems that Kraft needs to hold on to his remaining Super Bowl rings more closely than ever.