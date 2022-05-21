Basketball

“If you can’t appreciate that you really don’t know anything about basketball as a fan”: Charles Barkley comes out in support of Chris Paul

"If you can't appreciate that you really don't know anything about basketball as a fan": Charles Barkley comes out in support of Chris Paul
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Let me do me, Michael is Michael, let me be me": Kobe Bryant refuses to take a stance on GOAT debate
Next Article
"Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?": Charles Barkley hilariously mocks Draymond Green 
NBA Latest Post
"Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?": Charles Barkley hilariously mocks Draymond Green 
“Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?”: Charles Barkley hilariously mocks Draymond Green 

Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley hilariously trolls Draymond Green for only shooting the ball…