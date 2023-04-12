“$1,500,000 on his body or PEDs?”: 38-Year-Old LeBron James Going Airborne vs Wolves Raises Eyebrows Among Fans

It is not every day you get to see LeBron James perform acrobatic feats. Okay, well every other day then for the last 20 years? Well, this is the king of longevity we are talking about. He is so good he managed to break an unbreakable record this year. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader was at his fluid best yesterday.

At age 38, we don’t expect him to clock minutes like he is doing but this is LeBron. He has been defying the odds since he got into the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers are now in the Playoffs and are the 7th seed in the Western Conference. He can smell the blood in the water. And last night was him going Shark mode.

He dropped 30 points and 10 assists, leading the team to victory. But he also pulled off a stunning move that has fans questioning everything.

Does he spend money on his body or on PEDs?

To make big moves in NBA games is something of a natural occurrence in LeBron’s career. But to make highly athletic feats of play in the late stages of the game? At age 38? Not something we expected.

But we can’t say we are surprised too. Just take a look at this play he pulled off:

To dive like that at the ball and to come out unhurt, is bewildering. Some curious Redditors were so stunned they thought even younger players wouldn’t be able to pull that off.

In the twilight of a spectacular career, doing this to take your team to the Playoffs, is just incredible.

LeBron James’s incredible playoff career record

Throughout his career, he has consistently elevated his game during the Playoffs, leading his teams to numerous deep playoff runs and championship victories. James has made an incredible 10 NBA Finals appearances and has won the NBA championship 4 times, including two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and his latest one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ playoff success is due in large part to his incredible talent, versatility, and leadership on the court, as well as his ability to perform under pressure and make clutch plays in critical moments. His playoff performances have solidified his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Even at age 38, we fully expect “playoff LeBron” to come alive. What do you think?