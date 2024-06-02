Kyrie Irving Shows Klay Thompson Love For His Bill Walton Tribute

The world of basketball was hit with devastating news recently when Portland Trail Blazers legend, Bill Walton, passed away, suffering from colon cancer. Numerous current NBA players, legends, and analysts came forward to pay tribute to the two-time NBA champion, including Golden State Warriors All-Star guard, Klay Thompson.

In memory of Walton, Thompson went on a hike to honor the legend and what he did for people apart from basketball,

“In honor of Mr. Walton, the outdoorsman he was, I’m going on a hike today… I got my Kyrie Irving-esque walking stick.”

The video was originally posted on Instagram via Klay Thompson’s official account. Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving showed love for his tribute as he liked the post on IG.

Bill Walton was an avid trekker so much so that he found out he was drafted during one. According to FadeawayWorld, while out on a hike during the 1974 NBA draft, Walton stopped at a grocery store to buy some supplies. And that is when he knew that the Blazers had drafted him with their first overall pick.

It wasn’t Walton who would see it on the news or hear it on the radio but instead, it was the cashier who went on to inform the 6’10″ center that he was the number one overall pick in the 1974 NBA draft.

He had an illustrious career in the NBA. Besides his two NBA championships, Walton won the league MVP honors, a Finals MVP, a Sixth Man of the Year award, and was selected to play in two All-Star games.

Amid the news of his passing, some of his old comments regarding players also resurfaced. One such player was Nikola Jokic, who Walton spoke highly of and saw shades of himself in the Serbian center. Walton was one of the few centers, who had excellent court vision which helped him pass the ball to the right teammate for easy buckets.

The only downside to Walton’s illustrious career was the nagging injuries he had to deal with. Regardless, he had a terrific NBA career, and now his memory lives on among the hearts of players and fans.