“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first since the 1973-74 season to record game-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks”: The Greek Freak’s big night against the Warriors was a once in a lifetime performance

Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes history in yet another dominant performance in a one-sided victory against the Warriors.

Thursday night action in the NBA had a potential 2022 Finals preview, as the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Golden State Warriors. After blowing away the top contenders from the East – the Brooklyn Nets last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co decided to put up a show against one of the best teams in the league.

The Warriors with Klay Thompson in the starting lineup for 3 straight games visited the Fiserv Forum with an intention to win after their big loss to Grizzlies on Tuesday. Although the Bucks were coming off from a two-game dismantling in Charlotte, they weren’t giving up this game to make it 0-3.

Giannis strengthened his case for this season’s MVP, while Stephen Curry’s shooting slump continued. The Greek Freak with a triple-double helped stuff his 25-10-5 record, which will make him the only player in history to do so in four seasons. Oscar Robertson did it thrice.

The 2-time MVP’s triple-double under 30 minutes was also one of its kind and hasn’t happened since the 70s.

Giannis Antetokounmpo achieves a rare feat while thrashing Warriors

2021 Finals MVP’s game-highs in points (30), rebounds (12), assists (11), and blocks (3) against the Warriors in just under 30 minutes, made him the first player since the 1973-74 season, to do so.

On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led both the Bucks and Warriors in:

– Points

– Rebounds

– Assists

– Blocks He is the first player to do that while playing under 30 minutes since at least the 1973-74 season (via @EliasSports).

Leading both the teams in almost all the stats should put Antetokounmpo on top of every basketball news. But it appears not a bigger deal than Curry’s slump, his fall from the MVP race, or LeBron James’ tremendous personal performances in year 19.

It is pretty unfair to him, but whenever we see a dominant performance by the 5-time All-Star we’re not surprised anymore. It’s just a normal day when Giannis terrorizes an entire team, and an off night when he has a 25-5-5 game. That’s where the 27-year-old has taken his ceiling.

The dominance of the Greek international helped Bucks to a 118-99 victory to move to 27-17 on the season. The victory helps them keep pace with the Eastern Conference’s best, including the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat.