$165 million James Harden rightly predicted his stardom in a heartwarming note to his mom as a 12-year-old

As a 12-year-old, James Harden wrote to his mom that he was going to be a star one day. Today, “The Beard” is one of the best guards to ever play.

James Harden is one of the most dynamic scorers the league has ever witnessed. Ever since Harden split ways with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant from the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Beard has seen a huge jump in his offensive abilities. And since then, James has only been improving and refining his superstar-level game year after year.

There is virtually no player in the history of the league who has been able to master the deadly step-back move as perfectly as James Harden. And with the combination of his smooth handles, accurate shooting, and strong finishing at the rim, the Brooklyn Nets superstar has racked himself a pretty decorated resume.

Over the course of his 13-year career, the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter has appeared in 10 All-Star Games, been selected for 7 All-NBA teams, won the 2012 6MOTY, 3 scoring titles, and was even awarded the prestigious MVP trophy after a stellar 2017-2018 campaign.

Thanks to this scoring ability of his, the former Arizona State Sun Devil has made a fortune as a pro. The combo-guard has a staggering career earning of $268 million, and a net worth of $165 million.

What is more incredible is that the southpaw predicted all this success as a 12-year-old.

“Keep this paper, Imma be a star”: James Harden

As a youngster, James Harden was absolutely dedicated to the game. He would literally “eat, sleep, play basketball” and was seen everywhere with the rock in his hands.

One night before he went to sleep as a high school freshman, a young 12-year-old Harden left out a heartwarming note for his mother. Written with a green marker, along with his signature, was the message:

Could you wake me up at 7:00.

And could u leave me a couple of dollars.

P.S. Keep this paper. Imma be a star.

12-year-old James Harden left this note for his mom predicting that he’d be an NBA star 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7bfPDYqkiv — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 27, 2022

To date, this note is framed by Harden’s mother and was taken to every house she lived in.

Years later, Adidas made an ad campaign for Harden around this very note he wrote as a 12-year-old titled “Imma Be A Star”.

Indeed, James Harden is a superstar who will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the game.

