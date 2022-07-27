$50 million Charles Barkley believes 6’6” Michael Jordan could be just like James Harden in the modern NBA

According to Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan could shoot 12 free throws a game in the modern era just like James Harden.

Just like the infamous GOAT debate, the ongoing ‘old school vs new school’ debate seems to be never-ending. The older generation claims that the league has become much softer in terms of foul calls. Whereas, the current generation of players believes that the skill level of modern-day players is at an all-time high.

Recently, Charles Barkley spoke about the topic after Draymond Green left NBA Twitter in a frenzy with his 2017 Warriors-1998 Bulls take. On an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show”, the former Suns legend said:

“Listen, I love what the Warriors do, but them little bodies they got, they wouldn’t last in the 70s and 80s, no disrespect. Let’s be realistic, you know how much I love Steph Curry correct, you think he could take that beating that Michael got against the Bad Boys Pistons. I mean the game was so much more physical.”

Also Read: $50 million worth Charles Barkley’s demonstration of how San Antonio women eat churros drew a lot of flak

Further, The Round Mound of Rebound spoke about the difference in the physicality of both eras.

“You know how many free throws Michael Jordan would shoot today?”: Charles Barkley

Despite being a long-time rival of Michael Jordan, Barkley drew comparisons between the Bulls legend and James Harden’s game while comparing the two eras.

According to Sir Charles, had “His Airness” played in today’s era, with the type of foul calls received, MJ would’ve attempted 12 free throws a game just like James Harden does. The HOFer said:

“You know how many free throws Michael Jordan would shoot today?” Barkley asked. “James Harden is a great player. He shoots 12 a game. But you just can’t compare eras because of the physicality.”

To be fair, during the early stages of his career, Mike would literally get beaten up by the Pistons. With the 10-time scoring leader not receiving a majority of obvious calls, Charles isn’t wrong with this take of his.

On the same topic of physicality, Barkley compared Isiah Thomas to Stephen Curry. Charles said:

“Isiah Thomas is one of the toughest guys ever played in the NBA, do not compare them two. Isiah Thomas went through the wars, he got hit in the face by Karl Malone and broke his whole face, Isiah Thomas played a totally different game. As Steph as great is, that would have been a great matchup.”

To be fair, Charles did make some good points. Comparing the two eras isn’t practical at all.

Also Read: Charles Barkley lost $2.5 million in 6 hours due to this self-proclaimed ‘horrible habit’