$165 million worth James Harden hilariously chucks 33rd birthday cake into ocean in Kevin Durant’s presence

Sixers guard James Harden brought in his 33rd birthday in style but didn’t seem interested in the cake-cutting celebrations.

Probably, coming off one of his roughest seasons, James Harden is eyeing a solid comeback. Over the past 3-years, The Beard has shifted three teams but failed to find success. The former MVP faced a lot of scrutiny for being out of shape, with many calling him out for his lack of discipline.

Harden was no longer the scoring beast from Houston, shifting his style of play to more of a facilitator. The playoffs curse continued to haunt him, failing to get rid of his choker tag. Nonetheless, if his latest pictures and clips on social media are anything to go by, the former MVP seems to have flipped the switch.

James Harden been in the gym this offseason 😤🔥 (via @p3sportscience) pic.twitter.com/KNN9TsuxCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2022

The three-time scoring champ’s decision to take a $15M pay cut was noteworthy too. While Harden looks locked in for the 2022-23 season, the Sixers guard cannot stay too far from his wild parties. The Beard has quite the social circle, having many connections in the hip-hop world, including big names like Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Young Thug.

Harden, who recently turned 33 years of age, had quite the celebrations on the ocean, hosting a yacht party. However, the 6ft 5′ guard wasn’t keen on having cake.

NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s yacht party.

Boasting a net worth of $165M, Harden doesn’t hesitate to show his extravagant lifestyle. The ten-time All-Star loves the limelight, wearing the fanciest designer outfits and accessories during his off-court appearances. The Beard recently signed a 2-years $68M deal with the Sixers.

Harden, who recently turned 33 years of age, decided to host a big bash in the ocean, inviting some of the biggest names from the NBA and hip-hop industry. Nevertheless, the highlight of the night was the Sixers guard throwing his cake in the ocean.

James Harden threw his own birthday cake off the yacht 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/tcWlU44JZo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 26, 2022

Even Travis Scott was vibin’ in James Harden’s birthday party 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l2RL1j0Pla — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Kevin Durant and Trae Young were spotted at James Harden’s yacht party for his birthday 📸 pic.twitter.com/nKWTGc9UER — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Well, the Sixers guard can have all the fun he wants in the off-season, given the upcoming season is the ultimate litmus test for Harden as he looks to return as the scoring beast and make a title run along with reigning scoring champ Joel Embiid.

