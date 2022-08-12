James Harden reportedly robbed Rockets legend’s son of $15,000 and got sued for it

James Harden is one of the richest players in the NBA. However, he was once sued for orchestrating a robbery on Moses Malone Jr.

The Houston Rockets have been the home to a number of NBA superstars over the years. The likes of Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Moses Malone have all graced their court.

Most recently, the Rockets were led by one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. James Harden had nine very successful seasons in H-Town.

In his time there, The Beard averaged a monstrous 30 points, six rebounds, and eight assists per game. He even won the regular season MVP award with the team in 2018, in a season where he averaged 36 points per game!

“Sixth Man of the Year to MVP. Go chase that dream.” – @JHarden13 after being named the 2017-2018 #KiaMVP #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/Y2Igpl9RaL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 26, 2018

Also Read: “We are going to see the Houston version of James Harden in Philadelphia”: Former Nets assistant GM hints at 6ft 5′ guard having redemption

However, Harden’s time in Houston wasn’t always smooth sailing. In fact, the three-time NBA scoring champion was once sued for orchestrating a robbery.

James Harden was sued for orchestrating a $20,000 robbery on Moses Malone’s son, Moses Malone Jr.

He may have left on poor terms, but there can be no denying that James Harden had a heck of a time in Houston. He was and is by far the greatest scorer in the franchise’s history.

That being said, Harden didn’t always have the best time with the Rockets. Back in 2017, a year away from his stellar MVP season, The Beard was accused of planning a robbery.

Moses Malone Jr., son of another legendary Rocket, Moses Malone sued Harden for reportedly paying a group of people $20,000 to attack and rob him! The cost of goods robbed came up to about $15,000.

Harden was sued by Moses Malone Jr. for allegedly orchestrating a robbery last year, per @isiahcareyFOX26 https://t.co/g9jSx5ktfr pic.twitter.com/lGscJHn5z2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2017

Harden was supposedly angry with Malone Jr. after the latter criticized him for charging kids for a basketball camp. One of the men who committed the robbery was handed a 35-year sentence.

Also Read: Kevin Durant and James Harden join forces once more but for a Travis Scott show, called $60M rapper “THE BIGGEST IN THE WORLD!”