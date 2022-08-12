$165 million worth James Harden was spot-on with his Celtics and Spurs legend comparisons 13 years ago

James Harden is one of the most prolific players in the NBA. In fact, he likened his unique style to a mix of Manu Ginobili and Paul Pierce!

In 2009, the NBA was introduced to who many described as the greatest scorer since Kobe Bryant. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected James Harden with the third overall pick.

Since entering the league, the man dubbed The Beard has had an amazing career. His resume includes an MVP award, a Sixth-Man of the Year Award, 10 All-Star appearances, and seven All-NBA team selections.

Harden now hunts for the one thing that has eluded him with the 76ers, an NBA Championship. Having failed with the Thunder, Rockets, and Nets in previous years!

BREAKING: James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6 Million deal, including a player option, to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden’s officially back in Philly! Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8mDboeXrSE — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) July 20, 2022

Also Read: James Harden felt $25 million was more valuable than potentially winning a title with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook

There can be no denying that the $165 million worth-star’s impressive style of play can propel the 76ers. A style of play that he once called a mixture of Ginobili and Pierce before he was drafted.

James Harden felt his style of basketball was a combination of Manu Ginobili and Paul Pierce

The NBA Draft is a special moment for a number of young stars. It is the time when they finally find out which team they will be calling home for the formative years of their NBA careers.

The same went for James Harden, who was one of the biggest superstars to come out of the 2009 NBA Draft. In fact, Harden was projected to go in the lottery, which he did.

Seeing as he was a highly scouted prospect, he naturally had certain pre-draft obligations, like the Draft Combine interview that he needed to fulfill. It was here that he was asked which player he felt he most played like. He claimed to be a mix of Manu Ginobili and Paul Pierce!

In many ways, the comparison was pretty accurate. Especially from an offensive standpoint, like Manu and Pierce, James was and is a scoring machine.

Also Read: “We are going to see the Houston version of James Harden in Philadelphia”: Former Nets assistant GM hints at 6ft 5′ guard having redemption