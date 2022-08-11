“We are going to see the Houston version of James Harden in Philadelphia”: Former Nets assistant GM hints at 6ft 5′ guard having redemption

NBA Insider Bobby Marks is confident of James Harden having a redemption year and finishing in the top 3 for the MVP award in the 2022-23 season.

Things haven’t been the same for James Harden post his exit from Houston. Though the former MVP did enjoy initial success with the Brooklyn Nets, a nagging hamstring injury caught up to him. The Beard didn’t look a fraction of the scoring beast he was with the Rockets.

Post one and half years with the Nets and Harden demanded to be traded again, reportedly growing frustrated with Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy. The ten-time All-Star would head to Philadelphia, reuniting with former Rockets GM and close friend Daryl Morey.

Though Harden looked a lesser version of himself, his joining forces with Joel Embiid made the Sixers solid contenders in the east. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as predicted, with The Beard struggling to remain consistent. The three-time scoring champion had altered his game to be more of a facilitator.

The Sixers guard was at the receiving end of heavy criticism, especially for his lackluster performance in the 2022 playoffs. There were constant murmurs against Harden not receiving the max extension. Nevertheless, the superstar decided to take a $15M pay cut, not exercising his player option.

Applauding The Beard’s decision, NBA Insider Bobby Marks made a bold prediction regarding the Sixers guard’s upcoming season.

“James Harden will be in the top 3 MVP conversation”: Bobby Marks reveals the ceiling for the Sixers guard in the upcoming season.

The recent playoffs had Harden come up short, once again, failing to get rid of his choker tag. The 6ft 5′ guard couldn’t step up amid scoring champion and teammate Joel Embiid struggling with multiple injuries. The Beard averaged 4.2 TPG, shooting a mediocre 40.5% from the field.

In a potential elimination game against the Heat at home, Harden looked disconnected, having the following stats.

James Harden attempted only two shots in the second half of Game 6. pic.twitter.com/uBeEaMJDbi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2022

While Harden accepted not having the ideal season, he is determined to come back stronger, having recovered 100% from his hamstring issues. As doubts continue to loom over The Beard’s prime ending earlier than expected, former Nets GM Bobby Marks talks about the Sixers guard having a breakthrough year.

.@BobbyMarks42 is ALL IN on James Harden in Philly this season 👀 “We’re gonna be talking about James Harden in the top 3 when we talk about MVP conversation.” pic.twitter.com/MVZHtBZMTu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 10, 2022

Marks expects to see the Sixers facing the Celtics in the 2023 ECF, predicting Harden returning in his Houston version. The ESPN analyst is optimistic about P.J. Tucker and Danuel House in the upcoming season. Thus suspense over Harden remains as he looks to win a championship, the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume.

