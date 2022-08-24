Luka Doncic is so competitive he wouldn’t let $90 million Slovenian teammate win in ‘Flip the Bottle’

Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic has inherited the competitiveness from Michael Jordan, wouldn’t even let teammates win in a simple game

The offseason is a tough time for any NBA fan. After 9+ months of exhilarating action, the NBA goes into offseason in June and doesn’t return till October. These three and a half months are long and often require us to either follow all the small things happening in free agency, or find another sport to watch.

Last year, the Tokyo Olympics provided us relief by taking over the entire month of August. This year, thankfully, we have the 2022 FIBA Eurobasket starting. So far, we’ve seen the friendly games, which show a lot of promise. Luka Doncic and the Slovenian team are ready for action, and so are Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers repping Greece.

Luka led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, after taking down the Suns in the 2nd round. There are a lot of expectations from the 23-year-old.

Luka Doncic got competitive with Goran Dragic over Flip the Bottle

Goran Dragic is a 14-year NBA veteran who plays for the Chicago Bulls. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, has had a 4-year NBA career, which is looking so promising. While they may go against each other in the NBA, while they’re back home, they’re great as teammates together.

Playing for the Slovenian Men’s National Basketball team, the two won the Eurobasket in 2017. Their pairing is wonderful on-court, and they’d like to use their collective strengths to repeat the feat in 2022.

Can’t believe what I missed. Luka Doncic FAKED US ALL OUT! He drove to the hoop and than made a BEHIND THE HEAD ASSIST to Dragic. We all thought he was blocked by Cedi Osman. What a player!! @luka7doncic @Goran_Dragic @kzs_si pic.twitter.com/LlEud2L7Te — Greg’s Court (@DoncicNo1) August 14, 2022

Even though the two are on the same team, Luka Doncic, being the competitor he is, can’t let Dragic win. Recently, during one of their friendly games, the two were having a ‘Flip the Bottle’ challenge on the sidelines. In this video, we can see Luka’s dedication to completing the flip Dragic already had.

Just like the greats before him, Luka’s competitiveness would lead him to big places, as long as he keeps putting the work in to complement it.