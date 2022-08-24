Basketball

Magic Johnson predicts a Hollywood career for son, EJ, amidst reality TV stint

Magic Johnson predicts a Hollywood career for son, EJ, amidst reality TV stint
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Luka Doncic is so competitive he wouldn't let $90 million Slovenian teammate win in 'Flip the Bottle'
Next Article
$16M worth Stephen A. Smith's startling 'shortchanging' revelations about Jonathan Kuminga
NBA Latest Post
Austin Reaves is touted to be a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers - Will he be anywhere close to Kobe Bryant, the legendary shooting guard of LA?
Austin Reaves is touted to be a starter for the Lakers – Can he get anywhere close to Kobe Bryant, the legendary shooting guard of LA?

Austin Reaves made his debut last season with the purple and gold – He was…