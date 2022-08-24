Magic Johnson predicts a Hollywood career for son, EJ, amidst reality TV stint

When EJ started starring in reality TV shows like the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Magic Johnson was pretty confident about his future success.

The story of Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, legacy-wise, is pretty much like any other superstar athlete. Among his three kids, two sons and a daughter, nobody turned into a professional athlete.

The 5x NBA Champ’s eldest son, Andre, is a 41-year-old, who according to his IG is a father of two, an innovator and a podcast host. His daughter, Elisa, is a 27-year-old who studied at FIT and went on to launch her own label Elisa Johnson Co.

Johnson’s second child is probably the most popular among his siblings. Earvin Johnson III, who goes by EJ, came out as gay in 2013 and identifies as gender-fluid while being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

He was conceived a few months after Magic’s HIV diagnosis but was luckily a fit and healthy child. the 30-year-old is a TV celeb who made his dad proud and optimistic about his future.

Magic Johnson was positive about his son EJ’s success in Hollywood

Some eight years back TMZ caught Magic walking down a street and asked him about his purchase of the WNBA franchise LA Sparks. After asking a question or two about the Lakers’ situation at the time, they asked him about his son participating in an upcoming TV reality show.

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills started back in 2014 showing the lives of around 20 different millionaires/billionaires (by inheritance). The show at the beginning had a lot of promise and had ‘Keeping Up with Kardashians’ type potential.

EJ was among the participants in the show that received a massive amount of criticism since its release. And unfortunately didn’t really live up to the expectations. Reviews for the show were largely negative.

Andy Swift of HollywoodLife.com wrote that “the biggest downside to Rich Kids is that it knows how ridiculous it is. The stars are very much aware they’re on a show, and the whole thing couldn’t feel more scripted. Basically, it’s gross.”

Jon Caramanica of The New York Times wrote “The show is inspired by Rich Kids of Instagram, a Tumblr devoted to gently needling, and maybe gently envying, young people who gleefully show off their wealth on that photo- and video-sharing service. The result is a document of young narcissists relentlessly documenting themselves.”

Although it didn’t pan out as his dad or he himself must have expected, EJ did a few more shows, series, and movies like Real Husbands of Hollywood, Adrenaline Crew 4, EJNYC, and With Love.

He’s currently giving voice to the character “Michael” in The Proud Family, which is received a lot better than all his previous shows.