18-Year-Old Allen Iverson’s Perception of God Changed After Grandma’s Advice

Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved players in NBA history. The dynamic and shifty point guard won over the hearts of millions during his fantastic 14-year NBA career. He may have experienced tremendous highs during his time in the NBA, but he also endured a few dreadful lows in his life. One of the most notable came during his teenage years.

Everyone has to endure some level of adversity in their life. However, that amount may be greater for some than compared to others. When it comes to Allen Iverson, he may have gone through one of the most tumultuous paths for any NBA star. It all began when he was just 17 years old.

Iverson’s life would change in February 1993. The Hall-of-Fame guard went to a bowling alley with his friends in his hometown, Hampton, Virginia. As the night progressed, a brawl broke out involving his circle. Law enforcement claimed Iverson allegedly hit a woman in the head with a chair amidst the chaos.

The 6-foot guard couldn’t believe the accusations he was facing, while he professed his innocence. The police even waited until Iverson turned 18, so they could try him as an adult. This led to a sentence of 15 years, with a suspension for 10 years. It felt as if the entire world was against him, and in a heartfelt conversation with his grandmother, Jessie, Iverson revealed his world nearly came crashing down.

“I said, ‘Nana, why are they doing this to me? If they know that I didn’t do what they accused me of doing, why is this happening to me? Why is God letting this happen?'” Iverson revealed on the Joe and Jada podcast.

Iverson’s faith was wavering, which is completely normal for a child in his situation. However, his grandmother gave a few words of advice that changed his life forever.

“She said, ‘Son, don’t you ever question God,'” Iverson said. “And I never have. From that point on, I never questioned God.”

Everyone is free to believe in what they choose to. For Iverson, standing firm in his faith led to an endless beam of light shining down on his life. Shortly after his trial, he would be free from all charges. Of course, he would go on to have a stellar college career at Georgetown en route to being the top overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.

Iverson would continue to go through trials and tribulations in his life. Even during his financial hardships and divorce, his grandmother’s words echoed in his ears. As a result, he never wavered and remains as strong as ever at 50 years old.