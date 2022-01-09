“NBA players should be voting LaMelo Ball for All-Star!”: Kelly Oubre Jr. makes a bold statement about Hornets star after grabbing massive win vs Bucks

Hornets star Kelly Oubre Jr. speaks on if teammate LaMelo Ball deserves to be an NBA All-Star yet

Even for a young team, the Charlotte Hornets sure are very up and down as a team.

Just a few weeks ago, this team sat as high as the 5th seed, despite being in a loaded Eastern Conference. Then, for a stretch of 10 games, prior to their recent matchup against the Pistons, the team won just 4 games. And now, of course, they are on a 2-game winning streak, with their recent win against the Bucks being a very impressive one.

Despite Milwaukee only recently walking a James Harden and Kevin Durant-led Nets side, Charlotte held a healthy lead for most of their game against the reigning champions. And while things did get uncomfortably close in the 4th for some time, the team eventually came away with a 106-114 dub at home.

During this match, LaMelo Ball was a key player. Yes, he shot just 8-19 from the field. But, each one of those buckets came at a crucial time. What’s more, the man also had 9 rebounds, and 8 assists to go along with 19 points, giving him a near triple-double.

Overall, despite his inefficient shooting, this was a performance worthy of an All-Star, which is a notion Kelly Oubre Jr. certainly seemed to agree with, after the game.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kelly Oubre Jr. announces that LaMelo Ball deserves everyone’s vote to be an All-Star this season

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a pretty good game himself against the Bucks. He recorded 18 points, 1 steal, and 1 block while shooting 41.2% from the field. The man hit important shot after important shot when the moment called for it. And despite his limited role, in the end, he managed to have a positive impact on the game.

Given his performance, there were multiple reporters who had questions for him after the game. And in the middle of all these questions, it appears that a few managed to sneak in a few about LaMelo Ball, and the possibility of him making the All-Star team.

Here is how Kelly Oubre Jr. responded.

“Man, he’s (LaMelo Ball) is an All-Star caliber player. Each and every given night, he can go out there and impact the game in every column. It’s a testament to who he is as a player.”

The Hornets star continued.

“Oh for sure! (he is an All-Star player). I’m voting for him… He has my vote for sure! As he should have a lot other NBA players’ votes!”

That’s quite the statement by Kelly Oubre, but admittedly, a valid one as well.

LaMelo Ball has consistently performed at an All-Star level for the Charlotte Hornets this season. And frankly, it’d be a bit shocking if he isn’t headed for the event in February.

