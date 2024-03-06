Ayesha Curry Dazzles in $3,828 Dolce & Gabbana Dress at the New York Premiere of Irish Wish

Ayesha Curry was in New York for the premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie Irish Wish. Directed by Janeen Damien, the film’s star cast is headlined by Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, and Alexander Vlahos. In the fantasy romcom, Ayesha Curry is also playing a crucial role and her character’s name is Heather.

During the premiere of the movie set to be released on March 15, Ayesha wore a stunning black bodycon dress. She even flaunted her baby bump and nailed her poses, leading to some stunning photographs. Her outfit is Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Black Cady Sleeveless Lace-up Bodycon Dress. Without discounts, its price has been set to $3,833.

The catch of the dress is perhaps what the brand’s official website calls the “corset-style lace-up detailing to the front”. It brilliantly complements what is referred to as “spaghetti straps, a rear zip fastening, a fitted silhouette, a mid-length, and a rear central vent.” An Ayesha Curry fan account on X posted the pictures of the stunning star during the New York premiere of Irish Wish.

D&G’s Black Cady Sleeveless Lace-Up Body Dress was also featured in their Spring Summer 2022 collection. A model walked the ramp in this corset-styled dress during the Milan Fashion Week Show and was a part of D&G’s Ready to Wear Fashion Show.

For many, it wasn’t the dress that was the highlight of the show, it was Ayesha Curry’s adorable baby bump. She continues to persevere and celebrate her tough-as-nails motherhood journey, after recently announcing the arrival of her fourth child with NBA superstar husband Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry embark on another parenting journey

Ayesha Curry is expecting her fourth child in July of this year. The fact that she is once again expecting in July puts into focus the significance of the seventh month of the year in Ayesha Curry’s life. During an interview on ABC, she once explained why she named her magazine Sweet July. She stated, “All my kids were born in July, I got married in July. It was this time of extreme happiness.”

Therefore, fittingly, she announced the news of her pregnancy in a featured article in her magazine Sweet July. Despite being a mother of three kids already, Ayesha still thought that her family was incomplete in some way.

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing,” revealed the 34-year-old in an excerpt from Sweet July.

Whether it comes to fashion, faith, or family, Ayesha Curry’s commitment is always commendable. As she and the Curry family embark on another exciting journey, fans will be wondering what sweet surprise they have in their store.