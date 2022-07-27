18-year-old Kobe Bryant was called ‘young, tender meat’ by $225 million-worth supermodel on her cringeworthy TV show

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was being weirdly hounded by a certain supermodel during his appearance on her talk show

Kobe Bryant may have been a Lakers icon by the end of his career. But, even at the start of it, the man was hardly invisible.

Entering the league, the Black Mamba was already hailed as a teen heartthrob. At 18 years old, he’d make full-grown women, and men swoon so much they practically come and fall right at his feet from the kickback.

But, given that he was just 18 years old at the time, you’d think his influence would probably stop, when it comes to people over the age of 25. And to that we say, you couldn’t be more wrong. This man was having a real-life, 31-year-old supermodel falling head over heels for some of him… so much so that it became a bit creepy after a certain point.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Cindy Crawford had an 18-year-old Kobe Bryant on her show, and couldn’t stop verbally ogling at him

Kobe Bryant has always been a good-looking guy. He’s always had all the people in the world falling deeply in love with him. But man, when this guy had hair on his head, he could even make some stereotypical nerdy glasses look good on him.

And to be clear here, that isn’t just our opinion. Even 31-year-old Cindy Crawford, at the peak of her beauty, seemed to agree with that notion. Just take a look at the clips in the Instagram post below to see it all in action.

As we said, after a certain point, it certainly does get a bit creepy.

Of course, there have been fans who have cited the ‘Me Too’ movement after watching this clip, and spoken about how a man would have suffered for saying the same thing.

But, while these statements aren’t completely false, as far as is known, Kobe and Cindy continued to be friends even after this episode, meaning it is possible this was all in good fun.

Still, we have to say, boy, did Kobe Bryant handle this perfectly. You could almost forget he was just an 18-year-old when a supermodel was essentially throwing herself at him.

