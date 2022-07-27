Shaquille O’Neal’s profanity laced rant cost him a whopping $295,000, all thanks to NBA officials

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal once lost $295,000 after viciously blasting NBA officials in a profanity-laced rant.

Shaquille O’Neal’s NBA career ended with four championships, two scoring titles, 15 All-Star appearances, and numerous other honors.

In the early 2000s, he formed an incredible tandem with Kobe Bryant, winning three straight championships. Shaq was unstoppable during the regular season and the playoffs. In fact, he was named Finals MVP three times and regular-season MVP once.

26 years ago, the Lakers signed @SHAQ. He was a huge component of the Lakers success in the early 2000's.

Even in his later years, when he was well past his prime, O’Neal found ways to contribute to his teams. He retired in 2011, five years after winning his final championship.

Following his NBA career, O’Neal went on to become a well-known NBA analyst as well as a successful businessman.

Shaquille O’Neal’s proclivity for speaking his mind is self-evident. The Diesel isn’t afraid to rile people up, make bold sweeping statements, or even make accusations, as evidenced by his current role with TNT. Still, Shaq’s lack of a filter gets him in trouble every now and then, as evidenced by one particular rant.

Shaq was once fined $250,000 and suspended from a game by the NBA for insulting referees

In February 2004, O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors, but O’Neal left the court fuming. In a tirade that cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars, he promptly graced audiences with an epic, profanity-laced rant on national television.

O’Neal had just thrashed the Raptors for a season-high 36 points. As LA won an ugly game, he shot 13-of-20 from the field and attempted 15 free throws.

A local television station interviewed Shaq shortly after the game. When asked about the officiating (via YouTube), the Lakers center went off. O’Neal’s frustration was visible as he cursed directly into the camera. When the interviewer reminded Shaq that they were on live TV, The Diesel responded bluntly.

O’Neal issued a statement apologizing for his comments and admitting that he spoke out of turn while emotional.

“I don’t give a s**t,” said O’Neal. “My comments were made in the heat of the moment out of frustration,” O’Neal said at the time, according to ESPN. “However, I recognize that my choice of words was inappropriate, and I apologize once more.”

The NBA, on the other hand, was unconcerned about Shaq’s apology. The league fined him and suspended him from the team’s next game against the Indiana Pacers, costing him $295,000.

Regardless, the NBA reprimanded one of its biggest stars swiftly and forcefully. Although some may believe that top talent receives preferential treatment from the league, this is not the case.

