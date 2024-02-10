“I Went From Being a Boy To a Man”: Gary Vee Explains His All Time Favorite Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Cindy Crawford

Super Bowl commercials have always been a fascinating and entertaining side of the biggest sporting event in the nation. For some it’s business, but for others, like the internet sensation and popular businessman Gary Vee, it’s life-changing, who admittedly became a man from being a boy because of a Super Bowl commercial featuring Cindy Crawford.

Gary Vee recently appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show during the Super Bowl week. Smith and Vee were discussing Super Bowl commercials when the sensational businessman had a burst of emotions reminiscent of his teenage. When asked about his favorite SB ad in the last five years, Gary Vee took his time to recall one of the most iconic Super Bowl ads ever made.

“Let me give you my favorite one of all time and then last five years,” Gary Vee exclaimed to Stephen A. Smith. “My favorite one’s very personal. Cindy Crawford, Diet Pepsi in her daisy dukes. That was the day that I went from being a boy to a man. So that will always be number one for me.” “I was like, ‘What are these feelings?’ I was like watching football, Redskins-Broncos just chilling, being a boy. I was like ‘Why am I feeling different things?’ So that was a quintessential moment of my coming age. Last five years? You know Coinbase two or three years ago did that bouncing QR code.”

That Super Bowl ad featuring Cindy Crawford sends chills to many fans even to this day. The said commercial first aired in the year 1992 during the Super Bowl XXVII which was played between the Redskins and the Bills (not the Broncos). The Bills lost their second consecutive Super Bowl that year but Pepsi gave the world an iconic moment to remember.

Cindy Crawford Continues to Flaunt Her Iconic Super Bowl Commercial

Even Cindy Crawford herself gets reminiscent of the time she left the world awestruck with her iconic commercial. Crawford shared the commercial on her Instagram in February 2023 when the Chiefs were set to match up against the Eagles. And as expected fans couldn’t help but drop their jaws once again.

“Happy Super Bowl Sunday (aka Pepsi day)• PS I still have these shorts!” Crawford wrote in her caption.

