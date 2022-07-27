$400 million Shaquille O’Neal surprised “Restaurant 10” with a gracious $35,000 Employee Relief Fund

Being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaquille O’Neal decided to help “Restaurant 10” by providing an Employee Relief Fund.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant big men in the history of the league. Standing at 7-foot-1, weighing a staggering 325 pounds, Shaq was able to command both sides of the paint.

Due to this inhumane stature of his, “The Big Aristotle” was able to build up a ridiculously long list of achievements. Over the span of his near-two-decade career, O’Neal racked up one of the most illustrious resumes of all-time – 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, an MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of others accolades.

With the virtue of Shaq being one of the best superstars to play in the league, and courtesy of his business intelligence, O’Neal is worth over $400 million.

Now, we all know just how generous the former Lakers legend is. The former LSU Tiger doesn’t shy away from giving back to the community and the people. We’ve heard numerous anecdotes of the HOFer extending his arm to those in help. And when one of his favorite restaurants needed help, Shaq stepped up and did so.

Shaquille O’Neal gave $35,000 as a donation to “Restaurant 10”

“Restaurant 10” is one of Shaq’s favorite restaurants.

Like many others, the Atlanta-based restaurant also was adversely affected by the global pandemic.

Shaq, who tied up with “The General Insurance”, provided them with an Employee Relief Fund of $35,000.

Here, have a look at the video:

As soon as Elicia Azali, the Chief Revenue Officer of The General, broke the news, head chef Lorri Clay burst into tears. She further spoke about how much this donation meant to them:

“Let me tell you something, these guys, you have no idea how they’ve been working under staff. Staying here trying to get it done, trying to learn come up to the standard, train new people. It’s just been a lot. So, I think this is one of the best things you guys could have ever given us because nobody’s had really much time off and we greatly appreciate it.”

Truly this was one class act by “The General Insurance” and Shaq.