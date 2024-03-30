mobile app bar

19-Year Veteran Chris Paul Showers Moses Moody With Incredible Compliment as Warriors Beat Hornets

Sourav Bose
Published

Credits: USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors continue to take baby steps towards their postseason run with the recent 115-97 away win against the Charlotte Hornets. Following the victory, the bonding within the roster came to the forefront as Chris Paul opened up about Moses Moody. The 19-year NBA veteran showered praise for the youngster with an incredible compliment as the fans took notice.

Paul initially had to play a key role during the game in the absence of the Warriors’ starting shooting guard Klay Thompson. His stat line of 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists, per ESPN, became pivotal as the visitors marched on to secure the triumph. Soon after the conclusion of the game, the 38-year-old joined the post-game conference, where he expressed his viewpoint on Moody.

Shedding light on the 21-year-old’s mindset, CP3 said,

“Moses is just a pro, man…He’ll hoop in the morning thinking he might not be a part of the rotation and then game time will come and the coach would be like, ‘You starting,’ and he just stays ready. You gotta appreciate somebody like Mo…He [is] one of my favorite teammates in my whole career”.

The immense compliment remained justified as Moody came off the bench in the latest clash to display his brilliance. As per StatMusethe Warriors guard registered 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 25 minutes of gameplay. This performance provided the Warriors with an upper head as the core members received much-needed rest in the process.

This has been a recurring theme for Moody in recent times. After all, the youngster continues to find ways to be productive in limited game time. During this campaign, he has averaged 8.1 points, and 3 rebounds in merely 17.2 minutes per game. On top of this high yield, the professionalism of this rising star excited Paul as the veteran openly backed him.

Amidst the compliments, the fans will look to look forward to several such displays in the coming weeks. As the franchise faces tough competition to secure a play-in spot, these displays are bound to act as morale boosters.

