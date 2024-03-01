“It’s Real Life”: Warriors’ Moses Moody Show ‘Maturity’ While Describing ‘Fluctuating’ Playing Time

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have a pleasant problem at hand. There are at least 11 players in their constant rotation, and Moses Moody is presenting a very strong case for the 12th spot. While this might be a problem for coach Steve Kerr, he is certain that everyone will have their time on the court. Additionally, the 21-year-old even showed signs of maturity while dealing with a question about his limited playing time.

In his three years with the Warriors, Moody has had a very fluctuating playing time. However, the youngster is slowly climbing up the ranks. After a slow start to the season, he is now averaging 17.1 minutes of playing time.

In the last two games, Moody has started for the Warriors and has played over 20 minutes on both occasions. During a recent conversation with Anthony Slater of ‘The Athletic’, the 21-year-old gave a very mature answer,

“It’s real life. Different things happen. You gotta be able to keep your head, control your emotions. All my friends are in that space where they’re leaving college, trying to figure out life. Everybody’s going through different adversities. Who am I to think I should have an easy road to whatever I want? It’s just kind of how it goes”.

At such a young age, Moody has a great understanding of real-life struggles, and he is using other people’s much bigger problems to keep his situation in check. This shows that the Dubs star is level-headed and is willing to sit tight and wait for the right opportunity.

Moses Moody could soon sign an extension deal with the Dubs

The Warriors are enjoying what could be termed as a stress-free period. Since none of their players are approaching the extension eligibility for a while, the front office has been idle. However, things are about to get interesting in just a few months. Two youngsters that the Warriors have invested in are going to be eligible for an extension of their contract.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, both signed with the Warriors in 2021, and towards the end of this year, they’ll be knocking on the front office door to put fresh ink on their papers.

Although there were rumors of tension between coach Kerr and Kuminga a few months ago, the Dubs coach is in awe of the youngsters lately. Earlier, in February, when Kuminga clinched his 8th consecutive 20+ points game, he applauded the 21-year-old at the post-game presser, “JK has just really figured it out”.

As for Moody, Kerr giving him 20+ minutes of playing time in the last two games shows that the youngster is gaining a good reputation in his coach’s eyes. After their last game against the Knicks, Kerr praised Moody for his defense. He said,

“I thought Moses Moody really stood out tonight. His defense on Brunson, I thought he did a great job of defending him without fouling, just trying to make things difficult”.

Things are definitely looking good for Moody and Kuminga. If they continue to exhibit their talent on the court, they’ll represent the Dub Nation for a long time.