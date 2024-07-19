“I’ve Not Called Skip Bayless, I’m not Going to…”: Stephen A. Smith Reacts as Skip Decides to Leave FS1

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The sports debate landscape will change once more after several reports suggest that Bayless would be leaving ‘Undisputed’ by the end of summer 2024 despite signing a four-year, $32 million contract extension in 2021. The details around his exit are still unclear but rival Stephen A. Smith seems to have a few theories.

In his eponymous podcast, Smith expressed empathy for his former colleague and his uncertain situation. But as he shared, Smith isn’t reaching out to console his former debate partner:

“I’ve not called him. I’m not going to because I know what this moment must be like for him.”

Smith further called Skip a “fighter” with an attitude that helped the former newspaper columnist stay at the top of his game in front of television cameras for nearly two decades. Unfortunately, Bayless’ time with FS1 will end, and Smith is confident that the decision was out of Bayless’ hands.

Smith also used the time to express his gratitude to Bayless for being the one who fought for his inclusion in ‘First Take.’ The ‘Straight Shooter’ author reflected on that reality, saying he wouldn’t be enjoying his successful career if Bayless didn’t allow him to sit across the debate table.

While Smith admitted they haven’t spoken in a long time, he maintains his respect for Bayless.

Likewise, Smith implored those involved in sports talk programs to reflect on Skip Bayless’ positive impact on the industry. Meanwhile, he also explored some theories about why the famed sports journalist is leaving his coveted position.

Why is Skip Bayless Leaving FS1?

Smith can rub it in Bayless’ face that Shannon Sharpe’s departure led to Bayless’ departure. But the ‘First Take’ lead panelist stated that he does not root against contemporaries despite his craving to be the best. Sharpe’s departure and eventual signing with ESPN heavily affected ‘Undisputed’ viewership.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy said that, ironically, ‘First Take’ is the undisputed king of sports debate programs with an average of 451,000 viewers in June. Conversely, their FS1 counterparts averaged 56,000 viewers for the month.

The dwindling interest in ‘Undisputed’ might have led network executives to start anew, hoping to increase their numbers. Hence, Skip Bayless might have been given the boot and the designated fall guy because of his role in driving Sharpe out of the program.

However, Smith added that he cannot imagine Bayless walking away for good because he has “a boatload of energy.” But even Bayless’ next destination is unclear because, as McCarthy shared, ESPN released this statement about the possibility of reuniting Bayless, Smith, and Sharpe:

“We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors.”

The only thing is sure: sports fans haven’t seen the latest version of Bayless. Because of his clout, influence, and sometimes over-the-line takes, he will come up with something and draw interest from the crowd. Much like Shannon Sharpe did before him.