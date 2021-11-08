“2 months without LeBron James? Lord save Russell Westbrook from the Lakernation!”: Former Lakers’ coach explains how LBJ could be out for much longer than expected

Former Lakers’ head strength and conditioning coach, Tim DeFrancisco explains how LeBron James could be out for 4-8 weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers may be in for a big shock. Last week, they announced that LeBron James would be out for a week with an abdominal sprain. The Lakers have played two games since, and have lost them both. This takes the tally to 1-3 this season when LeBron James is not on the floor.

In his absence, Russell Westbrook is expected to take over the reins and lead the Lakers. However, that hasn’t been the case so far. The star guard has not been living up to his standards this season, and that has been hurting the Lakers. If LeBron James misses as many weeks as expected, this could be an issue for the Lakers in the long run. Former Lakers’ strength and conditioning coach, Tim DeFrancisco took it to his Instagram to explain LBJ’s injury.

Tim DeFrancisco explains the severity of the abdominal sprain suffered by LeBron James

Former Lakers’ head strength and conditioning coach, Tim DeFrancisco put up a post on Instagram explaining the LBJ injury. He classified the injury as a rectus abdominal sprain. In his post, he explained how the recovery time for such injuries is 4-8 weeks, depending upon whether it is a minor or a mid strain.

One part that certainly would have caught everyone’s attention is when the doctor said this.

“Especially the way he plays, it’s tough for me to see him getting back under four weeks, these are such delicate injuries that can respond to rest with pain relief quickly, but they are highly susceptible to re-injury if returned too quickly.”

With Anthony Davis battling his own injuries, and Russell Westbrook looking like that, the Lakers would hope that LBJ returns soon.