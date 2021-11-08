Basketball

“Kyrie Irving might play his only game of the season at the All-Star game”: The Brooklyn Nets star might make a cameo in signature showcase game

"Kyrie Irving might play his only game of the season at the All-Star game": The Brooklyn Nets star might make a cameo in signature showcase game
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Your mom is so fat and so dumb, she brought a spoon to the Super Bowl": Shaquille O’Neal went back and forth with hilarious Yo Mama jokes on The Big Podcast with Shaq
Next Article
"So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!": Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors
NBA Latest Post
"So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!": Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors
“So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!”: Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors

NBA Twitter reacts as NBA referees as the lack of calls Nets star James Harden…