“Kyrie Irving might play his only game of the season at the All-Star game”: The Brooklyn Nets star might make a cameo in signature showcase game

If Kyrie Irving gets selected for the All-Star game, it would be robbing someone off of their spot.

All credibility of the All-Star voting would go up in flames if Kyrie Irving, someone who did play for one second this season makes it to the final game.

For a league to even allow that is crazy. How does one get to play in a game meant for players who were the best in the league for that particular season, without even playing a game? And let’s not talk about the Magic Johnson thing here, for goodness’ sake. That’s whataboutism of the first order.

The All-star voting has two segments: One is the fan voting and the second is the player and coach voting. We’ve seen fan favorites like Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall, and Zaza Pachulia sneak into the All-Star top 10 just for fun because of fan voting.

Thankfully, there was a rule change in 2017 and we now see only 50% of the power given to the fans. There is no doubt believe Kyrie Irving will get a lot of votes through that.

Multiple sources confirm Kyrie Irving will be on the ballot for the All-Star game in 2022

Since Kyrie is still an official member of the Brooklyn Nets’s roster, he will be added into the ballot. Every official member gets added in, regardless of minutes played.

And since Irving is such a big name in basketball, and his story with the vaccination stance gaining more and more traction every single day, votes will pour through.

The Nets have suspended Irving and told him two ways to return would be either by getting vaccinated or the city lifting its mandates. With neither appearing imminent, Irving does not seem will not play anytime soon at the Barclays Center or the Garden.

Nothing against Kyrie and his decision, but if the fans do vote for him, it takes away a deserving player’s spot. Hope the fans see this as the reality, and keep the bias out of voting.