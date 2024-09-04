2 Year Old Katie Ledecky Was “Unimpressed” Upon Meeting Michael Jordan Due to Popcorn

Sporting enthusiasts from around the globe would die for an opportunity to meet Michael Jordan. However, Katie Ledecky, when two years old, didn’t seem to care as much when the basketball G.O.A.T. wanted to spend quality time with her. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, the host brought up a 25-year-old clip that has often gone viral on social media.

In this incident, Jordan is trying to be pally with a two-year-old Ledecky. The then-Washington Wizards’ President of Basketball Operations did so by playing peek-a-boo with the youngster. However, the future swimming legend was unaware of MJ’s antics.

“It was at a Wizards game. He was just joining the ownership group, and my uncle John was part of the ownership group of the Washington Capitals and Wizards. So I was at the game and he started playing peekaboo with me while I was eating my popcorn. I was completely unfazed.”

Many might assume that Ledecky was too young to realize who this person was. However, she made it crystal clear that she was aware of Jordan’s stature but was simply not amused. Unfortunately, the six-time NBA champion wasn’t enough to divert her attention from the popcorn she was munching on.

“I actually knew that it was him. I just, I guess, was unimpressed. I don’t know why, but I just was more impressed by my popcorn.”

In another interview, Ledecky admitted being inspired by MJ to become a great athlete. “I like to think that he, you know, inspired me and passed on a little bit of his greatness,” Ledecky said.

Having spent time with the basketball legend during her childhood certainly had a huge impact on her life. With a grand total of 9 gold medals, 14 in total, Ledecky has established herself as one of the contenders for the GOAT status in swimming.

As she aims to participate in the 2028 Olympics as well, her trophy cabinet is only going to get more stacked, further making a case for her to become one of the greatest female athletes ever.