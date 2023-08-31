2 Years After Indulging In $1.5 Billion Location, Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off His Newest ‘Big Chicken’ Location To 32,100,000 Fans

Shaquille O’Neal has been opening up Big Chicken outlets all across the nation. Funding his incredibly successful fast-food chain with the ‘Authentic Brands Group’, the Lakers legend even opened a venue in a $1.5 billion location, the UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders of the NHL. Now, just 2 years after opening that outlet, Shaq revealed yet another one, this time in Houston. Announcing it to his 32,100,000 followers on Instagram, the big man posted a video appreciating all the support he received.

As is expected of any team representing New York, the National Hockey League’s ‘Islanders’ have a very large fanbase. The franchise moved to a new stadium in 2021, the UBS arena. Not long afterward, O’Neal opened an outlet of his famous ‘Big Chicken’ in the arena costing, which was built in $1.5 billion. It was opened on November 20th of that year and has been a massive success ever since.

Shaquille O’Neal posts on Instagram, talking up his new store in Houston

Shaquille O’Neal, despite his $400 million net worth, and incredible fame, is not someone who shies away from a bit of fan service. So, when supporters showed up to the all-new franchise of Big Chicken in Houston, he was seen taking photos with countless people. Later, he even shared a post on Instagram in appreciation of all his supporters. Of course, he revealed the exact location of the restaurant too.

O’Neal’s Houston outlet may look packed in the clips posted. However, the commotion in the same outlet was quite a bit worse back when it first opened. On that occasion, a fire marshal was forced to interrupt proceedings due to there being too many people in the restaurant, causing a hazard at the location.

While the crowd in the more recent clips may not look quite as big as back then, the popularity of the food chain isn’t likely to die down anytime soon. To capitalize on it, O’Neal is expected to open even more outlets across the country, despite the cost ranging between $673,000 to $1.6 million for one outlet, as per Franchise Times.

Big Chicken isn’t the only fast-food restaurant Shaq is involved in

Shaquille O’Neal is highly involved in the food industry. He owns 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels outlets, 9 Papa John’s outlets, and a Krispy Kreme outlet as well. As one might expect, given his fame and influence, these brands have done multiple commercials with him, along with multiple limited-time offers as well.

Considering the number of investments he has already, it is no wonder that the former Lakers star now sits atop generational wealth. With his business acumen only growing, it may not be long before he becomes one of the only former NBA players to become a billionaire.