“I Didn’t Start Crying”: Hollywood Star Recalls a Move Shaquille O’Neal Pulled On Him That He Absolutely Hated

Shaquille O’Neal made a name for himself as a basketball player, but his stardom quickly extended into other departments of the entertainment industry. Early in his NBA days, Shaq attempted to kickstart his rap career and managed to earn a platinum record, but the Hall of Fame big man has also focused on the film industry, with guest roles in major movies, including Happy Madison Productions’ family-friendly sequel Grown Ups 2.

The four-time champion got to spend time with the film’s ensemble cast filled with comedy legends, including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, and David Spade. In interviews, Shaq expressed how much he enjoyed working with the group, highlighting the fun atmosphere on set and the opportunity to bond over basketball and comedy.

Spade recently joined Shaq and Adam Lefkoe on The Big Podcast, sharing a hilarious interaction between him and The Diesel at a mall in Boston. After spotting the former big man at the mall, the five-foot-seven Spade decided to walk up to Shaq, whom he recalled was hosting a children’s charity event. The legendary comedian then explained why that ended up being a mistake.

“So I went up there, they thought I was one of the kids,” Spade said nonchalantly. “And then Shaq does this thing, I don’t know if he does it for everyone, of course I hated it the most, picks me up in front of everyone. The old pick-me-up … I didn’t start crying, but I didn’t love it, because I look like such a pipsqueak, it’s like Stuart Little, holding me in his hand.”

Spade wasn’t exactly happy with the situation, but he managed to keep his cool. The longtime entertainer is used to his small size being the punchline of jokes. “I rolled with it, then I was a little shaken from the turbulence of being picked up,” Spade continued. “And then I walked back to the fountain, dazed. It was fun for literally everyone in the mall but me.”

Shaq was grinning throughout Spade’s anecdote, simply saying, “I deeply apologize for that. That’ll never happen again,” the Lakers legend said with a smile. Towering over nearly everyone he comes in contact with, Shaq is no stranger to making others feel physically small. Considering the pair’s massive height and weight difference, Shaq was able to hold up Spade effortlessly, as if he were a small child.

Both known for their antics in their respective crafts, it’s no surprise that Shaq and Spade have several humorous moments together. Spade, known for his sharp wit, and Shaq, with his larger-than-life personality, seemed to have a natural rapport, which helped contribute to the Grown Ups 2’s lighthearted tone.

Getting picked up in front of a mall full of people may not have been Spade’s favorite interaction with the former NBA MVP, but he understands why it happened and why everyone else got such a kick out of it.