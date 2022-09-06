$20 million Gilbert Arenas dinosaurish revelation on Larry Bird’s top-10 player status

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes Celtics legend, Larry Bird, can easily be replaced with Stephen Curry on the all-time top-10 list.

It seems like there is no stopping Gilbert Arenas, who has been making headlines for his controversial statements off-late. Recently, the three-time All-Star had caused a storm with his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo, claiming the Greek Freak didn’t understand basketball.

Arenas above statements earned him a lot of flak, leading to him being trolled heavily on social media. Nonetheless, Agent Zero stuck with his words of Giannis not being a top-3 player in the league. If this wasn’t enough, Arenas recent remarks on Celtics legend Larry Bird had many fans fuming once again.

While making a case for Stephen Curry in the top-10 players list of all-time, Arenas didn’t hesitate to pull Bird’s name out of the list, calling the latter’s game dinosaurish.

“We’re trying to compare his (Curry) style to a style that is dinosaurish, you know what I mean?” said the former Wizards player. “So when someone is like, ‘Well, how are you going to leave out like Larry Bird?’ Easy, easy, easy, like I can do that easy.”

Arenas did have his reasoning for the above statements, which could have many shaking their heads. The former 6th MOY believes the game today is much more evolved and intense than it was in previous eras, adding how he wouldn’t consider players before the 90s on his top-10 list.

Gilbert Arenas’ outlandish theory on Larry Bird not being top-10 all-time.

Boating a $20 million net worth, Arenas failed to live up to his potential as a player, courtesy of his MCL injury, robbing him of what could have possibly been a great career. Nevertheless, the former 6ft 4′ point guard possessed an unreal IQ and knowledge of the sport, something he utilizes to the fullest via his broadcasting career and podcast.

During a recent appearance on VLAD TV, Arenas made some sensational revelations, especially speaking of the previous era of NBA players. When asked where would he rate reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry among the all-time greats, Arenas stated how he undoubtedly had the Warriors guard on his all-time top-10 list, having no qualms in removing Bird from the list in exchange.

Arenas described Bird’s game as dinosaurish, adding how the game was much faster today. The former Wizards guard refused to take players on the top-10 list who played before the 90s, dismissing legends like Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain, to name a few.

Citing 12-15 teams, compared to today’s 30-franchises, Arenas stated how Russell wouldn’t have won in today’s era.

