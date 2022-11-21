$200 Million Worth Juanita Vanoy, Who Married Michael Jordan in Las Vegas Chapel, Kept 1 Condition about Her Kids

It would not have been easy being related to Michael Jordan, with the great one’s standing within the sporting domain. Jordan’s reputation precedes him, and in all fairness, that’s absolutely understandable.

Taking into consideration his trophy haul, it would be strenuous to find yourself out of the limelight, provided you have a relationship with him. Jordan came into the league as a young 21-year-old man, with aspirations of capturing the coveted NBA championship.

Six NBA titles, six NBA MVPs, six NBA Finals MVPs, and 13 ‘All-Star’ selections amongst other several accolades later, ‘His Airness’ has solidified his position on the Mount Rushmore of the greats to have played the game.

When it was all said and done, the Chicago Bulls savior had engraved his name into the game’s history as the greatest to have laced a pair of boots.

However, all the aforementioned accomplishments are attributed to his professional life. Ever wondered what it would be like to be related to ‘MJ’, and how your life would have altered for good? Look no further than Juanita Jordan, the ex-wife of the 59-year-old.

Juanita Vanoy had a strict parenting rule

Juanita Jordan is the former spouse of Michael Jordan. The pair married in a Las Vegas chapel in September of 1989, and have three children together. Two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus Jordan, and a daughter named Jasmine.

The president of ‘Vanoy Jordan Enterprises LLC’ had once revealed what it was like to be married to Jordan and how it had impacted their private life.

Speaking about how it was to raise children in the shadow of the basketball great, Vanoy stated–

“It was important to me that they learned not to try to be their dad. They needed to understand that they had to develop their own skills, work hard and manage their own challenges on their own. And so I would insist that they not wear No. 23 and the boys understood that right away.”

It is of paramount importance that parents do not try to raise their children with the hopes of replicating the success of their fathers. It will eventually lead to a strained relationship between the two.

Juanita Vanoy’s approach was most certainly the right one.

Michael Jordan and his sons!

Like every other sporting father, it was impossible for Jordan to be a peripheral presence for his children. The arduous demands of his professional career meant he was absent from their lives growing up.

His children never pursued basketball professionally as they were nowhere close to their dad. However, they were popular names in college and school.

Jeffrey Jordan presently resides in Portland, Oregon, and heads Digital brand innovation for Jordan. His brother Marcus runs an online shoe store, labeled the ‘Trophy room’. It is their sister who has rather hit the pinnacle within the Jordan clan.

Jasmine Jordan graduated with a sports management degree from the University of Syracuse. She is a member of the Jordan brand as well.

At present, however, “Air Jordan’s” relationship with his children is thought to be just like every other father/son relationship. Even if it isn’t it shouldn’t be of any concern to anyone apart from the Jordan household.

