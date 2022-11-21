While Working For Michael Jordan’s $175 Million Investment, Jasmine Jordan ‘Pestered’ Her Father About Potentially Fabricated Bulls Stories

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The farther away we get removed from Michael Jordan and his dominance over the NBA, the more the Bulls legend seems to get mythologized. Every story about MJ feels as though it came straight of a fictional tale, whether it be about something he did on the court or if it was something he did off it, from say, a maniacal and competitive standpoint.

However, while us fans know Michael as well, the Michael Jordan, his kids simply thought of him as ‘dad’. Earlier on in their childhood, Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine never truly understood the hoopla surrounding their father.

As they got older, they began to realize that Jordan was perhaps more than just an ordinary man. He was a global and cultural icon, adored by millions across the globe. Jasmine in particular would understand this but at the same time, didn’t think of him as anything more than just a man.

Also read: “Michael Jordan or Larry Bird? They’re 1-2”: Patrick Ewing’s Diplomatic Response When Asked Which Dream Team Player Was a Better Trash Talker

Jasmine Jordan would constantly text Michael Jordan about his Bulls stories

‘The Last Dance’ docuseries taught an entirely new generation about the greatness that Michael Jordan put on display on a nightly basis in the 1980s and 90s. Since Jasmine Jordan was still a kid during her father’s reign over the league, she never got a full grasp of what went down during those 12-14 years.

While watching the Netflix doc, she realized that her dad’s stories about the Bulls were turning out to be quite true. Though, she was still quite skeptical about it all. So, in an interview, she hilariously admitted that she would text her dad during the series and ask him if all those stories in the doc were true.

Well if there’s one person in the history of sports who doesn’t need to exaggerate how incredible their career was, it would be Michael Jordan. So it’s safe to say that the stories he told his daughter were probably all true.

Jasmine Jordan now works for her father

Michael Jordan purchased the Charlotte Hornets in 2010 for a measly $175 million. In just 12 years, that investment is now worth $1.7 billion. Jasmine actually works as a representative of several Hornets players in the franchise.

She’s also a field representative for Jordan Brand in the sports marketing department, taking into account future athletes, with a focus on women’s sports.

Also read: “Michael Jordan is The End All, Be All”: Jamal Crawford Believes MJ Will Stay the GOAT For Million Years