$200 million worth Kevin Durant was surprisingly sued for stealing his trademark nickname from 80s rock guitarist

Kevin Durant has several of the greatest nicknames in the NBA including the Slim Reaper and Durantula, but he was once sued for holding one of those trademarks.

Durant has been catching a lot of flak recently with all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have gone through. After rumors that Kyrie Irving would leave the team, the star point guard surprisingly opted in to his player option, wanting to stick it out in Brooklyn.

Things seemed to stabilize in Brooklyn after that move. It looked like Kyrie was ready to make it work with KD and Ben Simmons for at least another year.

However, Durant spoiled all those plans when he requested a trade from the team. Plans then started to emerge about shopping Kyrie Irving as well and blowing the entire team up.

Durant already had gained a bad reputation from joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, but this request pushed his reputation down even further.

However, Durant is still one of the best players in the league. When he’s healthy and on the court, Durant is easily a top two or three player in the league.

Kevin Durant is sued for his Durantula nickname

Apparently, Durant isn’t the only Durantula in the world. In 2012 TMZ reported that the Nets superstar was sued for stealing the nickname belonging to ’80s rock guitarist Mark Durant.

Durante claims that he adopted the Durantula nickname “on-stage and performance persona” and that he’s used it to market “music, recordings, apparel, t-shirts, guitars, and related merchandise.”

Durante also claims that he’s reached out to Kevin Durant to stop using the nickname, but Durant’s representatives weren’t interested in it, saying that KD wasn’t using the nickname.

The guitarist sued for damages and an injunction to stop KD from using the nickname. Durant himself has never endorsed the nickname, and the matter appeared to be settled out of court. The details of the lawsuit were never revealed as the two sides settled.

