Basketball

“LeBron James isn’t f**king 6’8 when playing us!”: Gilbert Arenas describes the sheer dominance Cavaliers superstar put on display against his Wizards

“LeBron James isn’t f**king 6’8 when playing us!”: Gilbert Arenas describes the sheer dominance Cavaliers superstar put on display against his Wizards
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"I'm in love with Charles Leclerc" - Jean Alesi says 16-time pole winner reminds him of Ayrton Senna
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James isn’t f**king 6’8 when playing us!”: Gilbert Arenas describes the sheer dominance Cavaliers superstar put on display against his Wizards
“LeBron James isn’t f**king 6’8 when playing us!”: Gilbert Arenas describes the sheer dominance Cavaliers superstar put on display against his Wizards

Gilbert Arenas breaks down how LeBron James felt much larger than 6’8 after he signaled…