Basketball

$200M Russell Westbrook doesn’t watch film, unlike LeBron James and it shows in his game

$200M Russell Westbrook doesn’t watch film, unlike LeBron James and it shows in his game
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Lords stadium pitch report: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals pitch report today match The Hundred
Next Article
The Hundred today Match Prediction: Who will win London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Hundred match today
NBA Latest Post
$200M Russell Westbrook doesn’t watch film, unlike LeBron James and it shows in his game
$200M Russell Westbrook doesn’t watch film, unlike LeBron James and it shows in his game

Russell Westbrook on offense is literally unstoppable in his heyday but his lack or no…