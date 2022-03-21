Basketball

“Older Laker guys are yelling at us because it’s our fault”: Malik Monk and Austin Reaves admit to bonding over getting lectured by LeBron James and company for mishaps

“Older Laker guys are yelling at us because it’s our fault”: Malik Monk and Autin Reaves admit to bonding over getting lectured by LeBron James and company for mishaps
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"The best basketball player doesn't have to be an American anymore": Joel Embiid hints at foreign players taking over the league as top players
Next Article
"You simply take a chainsaw and cut the rear wing to bits": Toto Wolff reveals what Mercedes will do to improve car performance at the Saudi Arabian GP
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James, here come the Spurs": Skip Bayless warns the LA Lakers about losing the play-in spot as they slip down to 10th position after Pelicans win over Hawks
“LeBron James, here come the Spurs”: Skip Bayless warns the LA Lakers about losing the play-in spot as they slip down to 10th position after Pelicans win over Hawks

Skip Bayless once again manages to call out LeBron James on an off-night after New…