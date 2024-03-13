2023 NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Names Nuggets’ Biggest Threat in Title Defense

The Denver Nuggets have been a favorable choice to defend their title after a dominant showing so far this season. Currently standing second in the Western Conference rankings, the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak, which explains their seriousness to contend for a second consecutive NBA title. Though the Nuggets have been almost unstoppable in their campaign this season, their shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes that the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves could be the biggest challengers to their potential title run in the upcoming playoffs.

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been giving the Nuggets a run for their money in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves and OKC have been battling against the Nuggets for the top spot in the West standings and have constantly been able to dethrone the Mile High City from the same.

In this clip uploaded by a user called Hated on X, KCP paid his respects to the Suns, the Timberwolves, and OKC in contending against Denver for the West. However, he emphasized that a healthy Phoenix Suns team could be the biggest threat to the Nuggets this season. “I would say a healthy Phoenix, a healthy Minnesota,” Caldwell-Pope told TNT’s Chris Haynes, when asked to name Denver’s biggest threat in the West. He further added, “And there’s a lot of young teams. OKC is on the rise, too, man!”

Advertisement

KCP might be right in this regard. Due to injuries, the Suns have only been able to field their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, on limited occasions this season. However, the trio has combined for an average of 74.6 points this season, which is still a striking statistic highlighting their potential. The Suns fans will hope the trio will be available through the playoffs to lead the team against formidable opponents such as the Denver Nuggets in the West.

The Phoenix Suns are close to breaking their tie against the Denver Nuggets this season

The Denver Nuggets are sandwiched between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves as the second seed in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns are the sixth seed in the West and are actively contending for their chance to play in the postseason. In their last two outing against the Nuggets, the Suns held a 1-1 record, with both games being close for the teams.

The Suns are due to face the Nuggets one last time in the regular season, hoping to break their tie against the Mile High City. Last season, the Nuggets handed the Suns a 4-2 defeat in the Western Conference Semifinals. Perhaps the two teams could again meet in the playoffs this season, which might be a chance for the Suns to gain their redemption. As the regular season draws close, it would be interesting to see a rematch between two stalwarts of the Western Conference in the postseason.