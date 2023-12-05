Charles Barkley’s Guarantee Strikes Again: Celtics Lose In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal 2 Hours Within Championship Guarantee

The knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament is underway. We witnessed two incredible quarterfinal clashes take place – the Boston Celtics vs the Indiana Pacers & the New Orleans Pelicans vs the Sacramento Kings. To make the inaugural tournament much more entertaining, the Inside the NBA crew has been working with TNT to broadcast the quarterfinals. So, it goes without saying, Charles Barkley and the boys gave us a nice laugh.

Prior to the Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers contest, Charles Barkley displayed his confidence in Jayson Tatum and Co. Yes, the Celtics are one of the best teams and most well-balanced rosters in the NBA. However, shattering all of their confidence, Chuck cursed them as he “guaranteed” that Joe Mazzulla’s boys would lift the 2024 NBA championship.

“The Celtics are gonna win the championship. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA… Yes, the Boston Celtics are gonna win the championship guaranteed,” Barkley claimed.

Now, Barkley has had a poor track record when he “guarantees” a prediction. Unsurprisingly, just two hours after the analyst’s bold claims, the Boston Celtics went on to suffer a huge 112-122 loss against the Pacers. With the 10-point loss, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are now out of the In-Season Tournament.

NBA Twitter reacts as Charles Barkley “guarantees” the Boston Celtics winning the title

The entire basketball community is aware of Charles Barkley’s “guarantee” curse. As soon as Barkley spoke about the Cs, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Even NBA on TNT‘s own X (formerly “Twitter”) handle trolled Barkley.

Of course, Barkley implied that the Celtics would win the 2024 Championship and not the In-Season Tournament. However, the loss merely two hours after the guarantee has fans concerned.