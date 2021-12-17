“I’ve been showering with my mask on”: New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is being extra cautious as Covid cases soar in the NBA

Immanuel Quickley is fighting Covid-19 in the bathroom too as the NBA is dealing with an outbreak that may jeopardize the 2021-22 season.

New York Knicks ended a 4-game losing streak last night after defeating the Houston Rockets. Both teams were severely shorthanded due to Covid and injuries.

The Rockets were without Jalen Green, Christian Wood, and Kevin Porter Jr. whereas the Knicks missed RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and lost Derrick Rose as well after the first quarter.

Knicks started the game with a comfortable 9-point lead, however, it disappeared by the end of 3rd QT as the Rockets caught up. Then Immanuel Quickley went absolutely ballistic in the fourth and they won by 13 points. He had 5 3s in that quarter and single-handedly brought the Knicks back into the game.

Immanuel Quickley hit a career-high 7 3s in the win against Houston Rockets

Immanuel Quickley ended the night with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and all 7 of his field goals were from beyond the arc. It is interesting to note that he averages more 3-pt attempts per game than from mid-range or the paint. And with Derrick Rose out due to an ankle issue, he may get some more time albeit off the bench.

In the post-game interview, he acknowledged the growing number of players in health and safety protocols. The second-year guard joked that he wears a mask while showering as well.

COVID-19 outbreak has Immanuel Quickley taking extra precautions: “I’ve been showering with my mask on.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 17, 2021

The recent surge in positive tests can no longer be treated lightly. Several teams are operating with less than the required number of players. Sacramento Kings currently have an outbreak situation with pretty much the entire starting lineup in the league’s health and safety protocols. LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls are also without their star players.

A recent addition to the list is Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn Nets on the other hand have a record 9 players sidelined and have signed new players on 10-day contracts to meet the 8-player requirement.

Although a suspension is not currently on the table, it won’t be surprising if Adam Silver decides on bubble 2.0 for the 2021-22 NBA season in order to cut down on losses.

