“Only Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and … Diana Taurasi”: 40-year-old Phoenix Mercury star joins an elite company after scoring 30 points against Los Angeles Sparks

One of WNBA’s GOATs, Diana Taurasi, chased down NBA greats, Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki, to be the highest scorer aged 40 or more.

Diana Lorena Taurasi is a legend in the game of basketball who started her WNBA career back in 2004 when she came into the league as the 1st overall pick for the Phoenix Mercury.

Over these 18 years, the 6-foot guard has not only proved herself in America but has graced the world, playing in Russia and Turkey alongside her WNBA career like most other female stars of the game.

Along with 3 WNBA titles, she has won 14 other league championships in those countries’ top division leagues including the best of Europe, i.e. Euroleague (6-times).

The 10x WNBA All-Star who has been an MVP and a 2x Finals MVP of the league has also won Russian League Player of the Year three times. Taurasi has accomplished everything there is, but is still going strong at 40 years of age.

Also read: “I’m trying to inherit the ghost of Michael Jordan shooting his fadeaway with the clock running down”: DeMar DeRozan on his 1st year with Bulls

Diana Taurasi is the only NBA/WNBA player other than Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki who scored 30 points at age 40

This specific record set by the Phoenix star in a 90-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, becoming the first WNBA player in league history to score 30 or more at age 40 or older, is truly special.

The 14x All-WNBA team member joined Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki as only the third to do it in NBA/WNBA history.

That is an elite company to join. And given she is thinking of calling it a day from the game at the end of this season, it is really good to see one of the greatest basketball players of all time put up such a magnificent performance.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is one of the greatest ever, somewhere between 10 and 20”: Charles Barkley walks back on his take about 2x MVP being better than Isiah Thomas

There is something exceptional about leaving the game on your own terms, and for the 4x scoring champ to still average over 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5 assists in her last season is a trail of the eminence she is leaving behind her long and terrific career.