22 Years Before Signing ‘Massive’ $200,000,000 Deal, Charles Barkley Told Ernie Johnson He’d Leave TNT in ‘2–3 Years’

Following his retirement in 2000, Charles Barkley embarked on a new journey as an NBA analyst for TNT. Over the last decade, he has become a household name as a TV personality more soever than he did during his basketball career. But neither Chuck thought of coming this long in this journey as once he believed he would do this job for a maximum of two or three years. Over time, the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ changed his mind and decided to stay with TNT. 22 years following his decision, he signed a massive ten-year $200,000,000 with the company in 2022, remaining as an analyst for ten more years.

Advertisement

Before signing the $200 million deal with TNT in 2022, Charles Barkley was exploring other options too. Chuck also likes playing golf as a leisure and had the opportunity to be an analyst with LIV Golf. As close as he was to contemplating changing his domain, Chuck decided against joining the Saudi-backed league. He signed a fresh contract with TNT, which will be valid post-expiration of his current contract in 2025.

Charles Barkley wanted to become a General Manager or Head Coach after being an analyst for 2-3 years

Charles Barkley, although eluded from an NBA title, had a remarkable NBA career. Chuck seems to have an even larger impact as a TV analyst and host, which has earned him numerous awards and accolades. In an interview with former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers for ESPN, Chuck revealed how he had decided to be an analyst only for a few years before exploring coaching or GM options.

Advertisement

“I really wanted to do it probably for about 10 to 15 years. Hey, so it’s really funny you say that because man Ernie has a joke. He pulls it out every now and then. He’d sit me down when I first got to Turner and he says, ‘Chuck, be honest with me. How long are you gonna be here?’ I said ‘I’m looking at two to three years. And then, I hope I wanna be a GM or something like that.’ He says, ‘Okay’. I said two or three years, and he says ‘How’s your three going for you?’ He says that to me like twice an year. And now, I’m at year 22.”

Charles Barkley decided to stick to being a TNT analyst for more than he thought he would have. He revealed that Ernie Johnson still teases or taunts him about this. Further, in the interview, Chuck explained his logic behind not choosing the pathway as a coach or GM.

“We’re not brain surgeons over here at TNT. We get paid to watch basketball and talk about it. You know, I love what you [Bob Myers] do. Because to me, especially your job, has gotten so much harder now. Because you used to, in the old days, I got to see a guy play like three or four years of college. You got to make that decision in six months now and it’s hard.”

While many fans might even consider the possibility of Charles Barkley in a coaching role, perhaps he might have turned out to be too overwhelmed by that prospect. Barkley will continue as an analyst for ten more years after his current contract expires in 2024-25.

Advertisement

Barkley has earned numerous accolades from his role as a TV analyst

Charles Barkley has lived up to his role as a TV analyst. Over time, his ‘Inside the NBA’ show with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith became a family favorite for NBA fans. Chuck has made a reputation as America’s beloved TV host and has earned several awards for that as well.

Throughout his TV career, Barkley earned four Sports Emmy awards and constantly raked high ratings for TNT with his show. As much as fans adore Chuck’s NBA career, they still accord him as one of the fan-favorite NBA stars because of his new-found TV personality.