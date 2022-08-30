23 year old Giannis Antetokounmpo mourned for his father in the most unexpected way imaginable

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals what he did on the day of his father’s tragic passing

A lot of players may announce and talk about having the Mamba Mentality. But truly, it hasn’t been inherited more strongly than Giannis Antetokounmpo today.

When he came to the league, he was a raw, skinny kid all the way from the shores of Greece, who could shoot it a little (yes, he could actually shoot pretty well when he first arrived in the US.).

At the time, no one suspected he’d do anything too outstanding in his NBA career. Perhaps a really good role player, and maybe a couple of All-Star mentions if the cards fell just right. But then again, who can predict the future?

Over the next few years, The Greek Freak transformed his body, to the point hardly any athlete could deal with him.

His playmaking got better, his driving game became elite, his finishing ability, with or without contact got out of this world. And while his shooting did get worse for a while, he’s been making marquee improvements on that end of things as well.

But, these wonderful things are not what we’re here to talk about today. No, we’re here to tell you about perhaps the darkest day in his whole life, and how he dealt with it like a champion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went straight to the gym after hearing about his father’s untimely death

Charles Antetokounmpo was 54 years old when he suffered a heart attack in 2017.

He did not make it.

At the time, Giannis, 23, was one of the players on the come up, working hard every single day to become the best. Basketball was probably the thing that was on his mind most of every single day. So, when this tragic news was given to him, the man was obviously shaken.

During an interview with GQ, he revealed what he decided to do immediately after receiving such horrible news.

“I went to the gym. He was there with me… I try to not feel pain, because I feel like whenever my parents felt pain, they never showed it.”

Now we can’t say that hiding your emotions is the healthiest way to deal with such situations. But, if it helped him through his tragedy, then there is nothing to be said.

In the same interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo would later say he took out some time for his father immediately as the final buzzer to his first NBA finals win sounded.

“‘Man, we’ve come a long way. I wish you were here to see this. Please watch me.’ You know?”

We’re sure Charles is looking down at his son with the proudest of faces, right now.

