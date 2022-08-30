Kobe Bryant’s immaculate breakdown of former $50 million Lakers GM shows his accumen

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players to step foot on an NBA court. His meticulous nature and love to perfect the game set him apart.

Amongst the greatest players to have graced the NBA, Kobe Bryant ranks extremely high in comparison to his colleagues. Bryant’s knowledge of the game is unparalleled to most, bar a few.

The five-time NBA champion’s approach to the game was resemblant to how yet another legendary shooting guard addressed the game as well. Someone, who Bryant modeled his game after.

His understanding of player profiles, and what each star possessed in their arsenal, was unlike any seen before. ‘Bean’ was capable of reading every player in the NBA, before and during his time.x

Kobe Bryant breaking down Jerry West’s game. A class by himself.

Here, Kobe Bryant can be seen breaking down the game of acclaimed Los Angeles Laker guard, Jerry West. Kobe’s attention to detail was second to none.

Kobe Bryant breaking down film of Jerry West.

Notice how intricate and precise he is in his assessment. Bryant’s passion, love, and emphasis for the game led him to learn the finer details about the game, missed by an everyday spectator.

The Laker legend’s breakdown of West’s jump shot highlighted the dynamism, quickness, and poise that made West great. Apart from his on-court attributes, West’s off-court activities have been quite successful too.

Jerry West has amassed quite a sum through his managerial stints with multiple franchises in the NBA, with his net worth estimated at around 50 Million dollars.

One of these stints was during his tenure in Los Angeles in 1996. West transformed the Lakers and had a good relationship with Bryant since West had traded Divac for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant in 1996.

Following this, Jerry West would go on to sign free agent ‘Center’, Shaquille O’Neal in the same summer. These franchise-altering moves essentially laid down the foundation for the Los Angeles Lakers to turn the tides in their favor.

The last piece of the puzzle was the acquisition of Phil Jackson as the head coach, by West, in 1999. In light of this, the LA Lakers, with ‘Shaq’ and Kobe at the helm, would go on to govern the NBA for the next three years.

