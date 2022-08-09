24 y/o Jayson Tatum sends out a stern warning to rivals, comparing himself to LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum recently revealed that he believed he was one of the best players in the world at just 24 years of age.

Ever since Jayson Tatum first stepped onto the NBA hardwood, the Boston Celtics forward instantly proved his worth. Today, at 24 years of age, there is no denying that the former Duke Blue Devil is one of the most elite players who possess the potential to be an MVP in the near future.

In only his first five seasons as a pro, JT has established himself as one of the front runners to take on the torch from the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry to be the future face of the league. The former 3rd pick of the 2017 draft has also built up a pretty impressive resume during his short career – 3 All-Star appearances, 2 All-NBA selections, and even the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

The youngster has played an extremely crucial role in the Cs’ success over the past few years. Since his arrival, the Boston franchise has made it to 3 conference finals, and into the NBA Finals this past postseason. However, now, Tatum believes he is one of the best players in the world who can lead the organization to their long-awaited 18th championship.

“I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge”: Jayson Tatum

In a conversation with Jared Weiss of “The Athletic”, Tatum spoke about being one of the best players in the world and being ready to compete against anyone and everyone. The 2018 All-Rookie member said:

“(I learned) that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge,” Tatum said. “In that same breath, I feel like there’s so much I could be better at, and I think that’s the exciting part. That I’m at where I’m at, where there’s so much more I can be, so much more I can learn and so many more experiences to go through.”

In a previous interview, Celtics’ #0 stated how he believed that Ime Udoka’s boys are ready to bring home the championship.

“What kind of competitor would I be if I said no?” Tatum said per NBC Sports Boston. “I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates.

“Obviously, we got close, got to Game 6 and we didn’t make it happen, so this offseason, everything is just about getting back to that point and getting over the hump. Obviously, we added two great pieces that I feel make us a lot better and complement our team extremely well.”

Lacking finals experience was one of the major reasons why the Cs were unable to lift the Larry O’Brien this past campaign. Now, the team has the required experience and a much better roster. Definitely, Boston is a legit contender to win the 2023 championship.

