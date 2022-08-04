$25 million man Jayson Tatum beefs with 8 y/os, threatens to bust their a**es

Jayson Tatum is a Top-10 player in the NBA. However, this hasn’t stopped him from trash-talking 8-year-old kids before games!

The Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals last season for the first time in 12 years. Their success was built on the back of some incredible performances from their young core.

A core led by the likes of Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft. Tatum was sublime, averaging 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game in the Playoffs.

In fact, he was so essential to the Celtics’ run, that he was awarded the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP!

Jayson Tatum is the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZM2z2VC64Z — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2022

One of the reasons for Jayson’s success is his competitiveness. A trait he has tried to develop, much like his idol, Kobe Bryant. However, this is not limited to just his opponents but extends to children in the audience as well.

Jayson Tatum once trash-talked an 8-year-old kid, saying he would “bust his a**” and “cook him”

Last season was one to remember for the Boston Celtics and their superstar Jayson Tatum. It may have ended in disappointment, but it was a success nevertheless.

The Celtics made it all the way to the Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors. It was a heck of a run that had many a naysayer claiming it would end far too early.

The men in green dealt with the haters as and when they came, some better than others. As seen when Tatum did not hold back on an 8-year-old fan, going so far as to claim that he would ‘bust his a**’ if he was the same age!

It’s nice to see the competitive fire in Tatum, but it was just an eight-year-old kid. Perhaps he could have held back a little.

